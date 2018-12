(CBC News) Two boys almost bled to death from botched circumcisions performed by a now-suspended Winnipeg doctor.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmad pleaded guilty to professional misconduct on Oct. 15 for performing circumcisions on as many as 18 pediatric patients in 2016 and 2017, when he lacked the training and know-how to do the procedures.

Several of his young patients ended up in the emergency room with complications.