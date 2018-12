(BizPacReview) Some Kansas lawmakers who were elected to office as Republicans have announced they will switch their party affiliation and register as Democrats.

Sen. Dinah Sykes and Rep. Stephanie Clayton made their announcements via Facebook posts, after voters had already made their decisions, joining Sen. Barbara Bollier who also left the Republican Party earlier this month, according to The Wichita Eagle.

As the House reconvenes next month, Clayton – a lifelong Republican – will be returning to serve her constituents as a Democrat, presumably without asking their permission.