2nd Antifa member charged with assaulting U.S. Marine reservists

(Metro) Another Philadelphia man who is believed to be active in the Antifa movement has turned themselves in to face charges related to an alleged assault and robbery near the ‘We the People’ rally in Old City on Nov. 17.

Thomas Massey, 32, of West Philadelphia, surrendered on Nov. 28 to face charges for the alleged incident on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, in which a group of U.S. Marine reservists some blocks from the rally they were assaulted by a group of men and women calling them “Nazis” and “white supremacists.” One complainant said their phone was stolen.

The incident happened blocks away from the “We the People” rally – a tiny event organized by a local conservative Facebook group, that attracted hundreds of leftist-aligned protesters after rumors spread that the event was organized by the controversial, conservative, Trump-supporting “Proud Boys.”