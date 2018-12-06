33% of Europeans know little or nothing of Holocaust

A new CNN poll of adults in seven European countries indicates anti-Semitic stereotypes are alive and well on the continent, the network concludes.

More than a quarter of the people polled in Austria, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland and Sweden believe Jews have too much influence in business and finance, CNN.com reported

Further, a third of the Europeans surveyed said they knew just a little or nothing at all about the Holocaust, the mass murder of some 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Half of respondents said they know “a fair amount” about the Holocaust. Only one of five said they know “a great deal.”

CNN found that lack of Holocaust knowledge is striking among young people in France: One out of five between the ages of 18 and 34 said they had never heard of it.

The poll also found that only 54 percent believe Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state.

CNN commissioned pollster ComRes, which interviewed more than 7,000 people across Europe, with more than 1,000 respondents in each of the seven countries.

Blogger and author Pamela Geller commented that “the left in its relentless hatred of Israel and promotion of mass Muslim migration has made Jew-hatred more popular and prevalent today than it has been since the Holocaust.”

“So naturally in schools, which are overwhelmingly controlled by leftists, the Holocaust would be downplayed, if mentioned at all.”

She added that “we have seen more than once that Muslims in schools in Europe don’t want to hear about the Holocaust, and of course accommodating Muslims is pandemic.”

“In the U.S. also, ignorance about the Holocaust is widespread and growing, along with the hatred of Israel and Jews on the left. All of this is paving the way for a new Holocaust, she wrote.

CNN noted the poll was commissioned and completed before the killing of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. It was the deadliest ever attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

In Austria, the birthplace of Hitler, 12 percent of young people said they had never heard of the Holocaust.

And four out of 10 Austrian adults, the highest figure among the countries, said that had heard just a little about it.

CNN noted that a survey of Americans on behalf of the Claims Conference earlier this year found that 10 percent of American adults were not sure they had ever heard of the Holocaust.

One in five millennials said the same. Half of all millennials could not name a single concentration camp, and 45 percent of all American adults failed to do so.