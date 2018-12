(KYW NEWSRADIO) — PHILADELPHIA — A Wilmington man who spent nearly 40 years behind bars for a rape he says he did not commit is now free. The state of Delaware dismissed the indictment after evidence highlighted major flaws in his case.

“Patience is a very beautiful thing,” 57-year-old Elmer Daniels said Tuesday.

It took years of faith and patience, and a chance meeting with his attorney, before Daniels could walk out of Delaware prison a free man.