45 Dems lining up to challenge Trump in 2020

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — An unprecedented 45 Democrats are jockeying for the party’s nomination to challenge President Trump in 2020 — shattering the record for the number of candidates aspiring to be commander in chief.

A review of potential contenders by the Washington Examiner reveals that up to 45 candidates could mount a serious bid to become leader of the free world. While many will undoubtedly decide against formally entering the race, most Democratic strategists expect at least two dozen to do so.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, co-chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, said recently that the 2020 presidential contest could draw up to 40 Democratic hopefuls. “Look, we’ll have between 30 and 40 great candidates running for president,” he told MSNBC. “Everyone recognizes how urgent this moment is in our country’s history.”