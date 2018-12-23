50 years ago: U.S. astronauts provided divine surprise

On Christmas Eve half a century ago, in the most-watch television program at the time, the opening verses of the Bible were read in turn by the three-member crew of Apollo 8 as they orbited the moon.

Bill Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman were the first human beings to behold the stunning sight of the Earth from the moon.

In the transmission heard around the world, Anders said: “We are now approaching lunar sunrise, and for all the people back on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message that we would like to send to you.”

He then read from Genesis, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Anders continued through verse 4, Lovell read verses 5-8 and Borman read verses 9-10.

Borman, who later became CEO of Eastern Airlines, concluded the transmission.

“And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas – and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”

While the Bible reading was well-received at the time and remains a memory to many, famous atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair sued the federal government, alleging violations of the First Amendment. The case eventually was dismissed by a federal court for failure to state a cause of action. A direct appeal to the Supreme Court was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Now 90 years old, Borman is the oldest living American astronaut. Lovell also is 90 and Anders is 85.

In a race to beat the Russians to the moon, their mission was planned in only four months. The flight director for NASA believed the astronauts had only a 50 percent chance of coming home safely.

Lovell recalled the risk in an interview Friday with CBS News.

“Some of the odds of trying to be successful in that mission are overwhelming, and perhaps at that time we didn’t even understand what the odds were,” he said.

“Sometimes I look back and say, you know, ‘How did we ever do that?'”

Hear the transmission from Dec. 24, 1968:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3yLtNipaZw

In a Time magazine video feature, Lovell recalled the turmoil on Earth at the time. The mission, the first to orbit the moon, followed the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy that year along with the Vietnam War and anti-war protests.

“And then the launch of Apollo 8 brought a binding to the people of our country,” Lovell said.

The “Earthrise” photo by Anders, he noted, became “a very significant factor in how people felt about themselves and their environment.”

The photo, he said, gives a person a glimpse of his or her “position in the universe.”

“It was the first time people actually know what the Earth looked like and where they were living.”

See the Time magazine feature: