(CBS News) Seven people across the state have been arrested for helping the suspect in the murder of Corporal Ronil Singh avoid police.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday after authorities learned he was in a residence in the Lamont Area of Kern County.

SWAT deputies made a perimeter around the residence early Friday morning and Arriaga surrendered without incident, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.