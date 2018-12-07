7 top threats Christian churches in America face today

The Alliance Defending Freedom is a household name for anyone who’s been involved in legal issues involving churches and faith in recent years.

A multiple-time winner at the U.S. Supreme Court, the organization takes on cases like the blatant intolerance from the state of Colorado for the Christian faith in the case involving Masterpiece baker Jack Phillips.

It also organizes campaigns each year to affirm and emphasize the free speech rights of pastors.

And it has a special division, called the ADF Church Alliance, which focuses on the threats facing Christian churches in America.

There are seven significant threats at this point, according to John Harding of the ADF, who warns that churches, like individuals and other organizations, need to be prepared and protected legally.

The threats, he said, are:

The potential loss of a provision that treats pastors’ housing as tax-exempt. That is being fought by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and the arguments recently were held at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A decision is pending, and the wrong result could hurt “thousands” of pastors and churches. The church exemption from requirements to file a Form 990, which can reveal private donor information, with the IRS. If the case is lost, churches would have to give up sensitive private information not just to the IRS, but also the public. And it could open the door for further tax exemption challenges. There are places where churches are denied the use of public facilities – to which other organizations readily are granted access. One such case is developing in Edisto Beach, California. “This is big implications for church plants and other small churches who cannot otherwise afford to build…” the report said. In some places, governments claim that zoning codes override the rights of churches, blocking them from using buildings they already own. “In one ADF case, the government went so far as to threaten a church with substantial fines.” Then there’s a “parking tax” that was included in the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that would apply to church and ministry employees. It is still being challenged. California also is demanding that churches pay for abortion coverage in health insurance policies for employees. Lawmakers made the change without telling churches, and they are fighting in court for their right to order the churches to violate their faith, a move similar to the failed Obamacare mandate under the former president. Finally, government officials often try to intimidate churches and pastors with letters and formal-sounding warnings about what pastors can say. The issue comes up every election and while few of the warnings are founded in law, they serve to chill the speech of church leaders.

Explained Harding, “This short list doesn’t include hundreds of legal matters that often aren’t covered by the media and don’t make it to court. Matters that the ADF Church Alliance team handles for churches also include other hindrances to ministry: employment issues, noise ordinance claims, land use laws, sexual orientation and gender identity laws, and more.”

He explained America’s culture has changed, and it no longer is a question of whether laws will be used to attack religious freedom, but on what issue churches will be challenged next.