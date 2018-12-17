93% in ivory tower align with Dems

(Washington Examiner) Republican presidents have never fared well in the offices of America’s mostly liberal college professors, but President Trump is taking it especially hard, according to a unique survey of “international relations scholars” and political science teachers.

Of 1,157 polled in the Teaching, Research and International Policy project at the College of William and Mary, 93 percent said that under Trump the United States is “less respected.”

What’s more, just 4 percent said that the U.S. is respected at the same level in past years, and a tiny 2 percent said that U.S. gets more respect abroad than previously.