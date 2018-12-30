A big honkin' unsolved mystery – or cover-up?

Happy New Year, everyone! It’s always a time to look forward to the new opportunities the New Year will bring.

Well, except if you’re the family of Vice Admiral Scott Stearney. For them – his wife Shelly and their two children – they know that their husband and father is dead, supposedly a suicide. Who knows what more they may have been told by Navy officials but, if you are an average American citizen (as am I), you know nothing more.

Even the media have clammed up, after the original announcement was made concerning the death. The official announcement was that the 58-year-old decorated admiral was found dead in his Bahrain residence.

No further details were announced and it was alleged it was an “apparent suicide.” Nothing about who found the body, what the circumstances were concerning the death, or even the time of day.

The only “detail” that was immediate: “No foul play is suspected.”

Really? Why?

In the immediate days after the announcement, it was reported the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death, as well as Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior.

That’s pretty heavy-duty investigative efforts for what is said to be a suicide. But then, keep in mind Admiral Stearney was found dead on Dec. 1 and the above statements were made the following week. But after that – nothing, nada, zip!

Not only have there been no further details from the investigation, but the media have reacted like meek, well-trained puppies and have dropped the story.

Compare this to the media coverage of the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the sometimes-columnist for the Washington Post, who disappeared after entering the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Turkey.

The media glommed onto that and acted like wild dogs, with bits of information about the horrific death of the man, almost delighting in the gory details.

I guess no one gave them the word to ignore that story – not, as I suppose, has happened with the death of Admiral Stearney.

So much for a free press. It does make you wonder whose side they’re on, but I don’t think it’s the side of the free press or free speech or the American people.

Admiral Stearney was more than accomplished in his life and 36-year naval career. A native of Chicago, he was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame after which he was commissioned in the Navy. He entered flight training and by 1984 was a naval aviator. He was graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School and had an M.S. in Natural Resource Strategies from the Natural Defense University.

He served on numerous strike fighter squadrons, flying the F-18 Hornet. He flew more than 4500 mishap-free flight hours and more than 1000 carrier- arrested landings. He was awarded numerous medals and commendations and, most recently in May, was named Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th fleet Combined Maritime Forces.

The Fifth Fleet is critical for the Navy, positioned in the middle of the critical countries of Israel, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman and Kuwait. It’s reported that he had spoken optimistically about our operations in the area, but in the same September 9th conference call with Arab media, he reportedly criticized Iran. The Daily Mail reported that he “admonished Iran for its destabilizing tactics and vowed to use his fleet to keep peace in the region.”

He went on to describe mine-removal exercises to keep waterways clear for the free flow of commerce. He said Iran’s activities are promoting instability in the region and he also was critical of the Houthi movement, the group of armed, pro-Islamists involved in a civil war in Yemen.

He would not answer when asked if the U.S. would wage war on Iran if it shut down the Strait of Hormuz. He said only, “I don’t think we should talk about hypotheticals … the U.S. and our partners provide and promote security and stability in the region.”

Those words were spoken in that conference call with Arab media on Sept. 9. American media virtually ignores that.

We’re told Vice Admiral Scott Stearney was found dead in his Bahrain residence on Dec. 3, 2018. We’re told it was a suicide and then, the media dropped the story.

The official navy bio of him was updated Dec. 3, 2018. There is no mention of his death nor the possible circumstances!

Sorry, guys, I smell a cover-up.

Vice Admiral Stearney, his family and the American people deserve better – namely, the truth. I only hope we get it.

As I said, Happy New Year!

