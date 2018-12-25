A lesson from Limbaugh

The first time I was inspired by someone’s courage, I was 10 years old. Hitler was busy pasting European countries in his scrapbook, not just military conquests but also German allies like Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. Yugoslavia had agreed to come aboard as a Nazi ally, but at the last minute a national uprising – spearheaded by the nation’s third grade children! – overthrew Prince Paul’s regime and renounced the pact with Germany. They call it the “Diaper Rebellion”!

Hitler was enraged. “We will destroy you!” he screamed. “Perhaps you will,” replied the Yugoslavs, “but we will fight you. We don’t like you, Mr. Hitler!”

The German war machine looked invincible. Yugoslavia was poorly prepared. I was already a news addict and I clearly recall Edward R. Murrow telling of his interview with a Yugoslav soldier guarding the Belgrade train station. When asked how he felt about being attacked by the strongest army in Europe, the soldier expressed his country’s defiance: “I would gladly die tomorrow for the privilege of having lived today!”

That grabbed me and never let me go.

While I’m handing out imaginary medals to genuine heroes, let me summon forth my talk-radio colleague Rush Limbaugh for the highest decoration awardable to a civilian.

In the middle of World War II the Germans knew nuclear bombs were possible, and a commodity known as heavy water was essential to the development of the atomic bomb. They celebrated their good luck in Berlin because, in the mountains of Nazi-occupied Norway, in the town of Rjukan, a Norsk Hydro powerplant produced all the heavy water the German scientists wanted. It was all up and running.

British intelligence knew that plant had to be taken out, and devised a plan to do so. But when that plan went awry, 11 members of the Norwegian Underground stepped up, miraculously made their way through Nazi security and carried out the demolition.

So, what does that have to do with Rush Limbaugh?

The plan was to send in two gliders of British commandos, but both gliders crashed. The 11 members of the Norwegian Underground were just supposed to light smudge-pots to show the gliders where to land. When it became apparent there would be no British commandos, the 11 decided to do the job themselves. They were successful.

Rush Limbaugh is a radio talk host, not a presidential advisor and certainly not one who could be expected to go in and change the president’s mind on a matter of such paramount importance as securing our Southern border. Yet that’s exactly what Rush Limbaugh did. Ringside isn’t close enough for Rush Limbaugh. He barreled in to that highly treacherous turf, where even seasoned advisors fear to tread, and – just like those 11 Norwegian heroes at Rjukan – convinced Trump not to sign a spending bill that failed to live up to Trump’s promises.

Rush knew what was at stake. Rush knew this was no mere difference of opinion over a wall. He perceived it as a Democratic attempt to pull off a political castration. If Trump failed to get the wall, he’d be an unelectable one-term failure. If he got his wall, he’d be the giant-killer who killed off all his opposing giants, and the Democrats would suffer at least four more years in virtual exile.

Many of us radio hosts interview presidents. Rush is the only one who re-programs them! Unless I misunderstood Sen. Mitch McConnell, Obama, Hillary, Schumer – all of them – voted in the past for five times the amount Trump wants for the wall for just such “border security.” And yet now they trash their own previous enthusiasm. They live in fear of Trump and his wall.

This is written as the partial shut-down with not much hope of an early breakthrough. Nevertheless, I’m proud to be on the same side, indeed in the same profession, as Rush Limbaugh.

Back to our Yugoslav soldier guarding the Belgrade train station with a German attack hours away. Hitler did destroy them. In later rounds, however, the Yugoslavs won the war!

Rush showed Democrats, Republicans, Senators, Congressmen – all of them – what standing on principle looks like.

Maybe they’ll try it sometime. They might have beginner’s luck!