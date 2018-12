(KATC) The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana has filed a lawsuit challenging the Lafayette Public Library’s ban on Drag Queen Story Time.

The lawsuit, brought by two Lafayette Parish residents who wish to organize a Drag Queen Story Time at the library, asserts that the ban violates the First Amendment and infringes on their constitutionally-protected right to free speech.

The ACLU says that the story time is meant to be an educational program designed to encourage tolerance and combat gender stereotypes.