Actor sues airlines after pinky caught in armrest

(FOX) — Actor Stephen Keys is suing American Airlines and SkyWest, a regional airline that contracts with American, for severe emotional distress and weeks of physical pain after he got his pinky finger stuck in a plane’s armrest.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against both American Airlines and SkyWest, the actor, who appeared in “Soul Plane,” was on a SkyWest flight from Reno, Nev., to Los Angeles when his pinky became lodged into a small hole under the right armrest.

Keys was allegedly raising the armrest to get the seat belt when his hand became caught on a mechanism.