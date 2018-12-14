After 20 years, Warren admits she's not person of color

'I haven't lived your life or experienced anything like the subtle prejudice'

(Daily Caller) Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren admitted on Friday that she is not a person of color, despite recently seeking to prove that she has Native American ancestry.

In October, Warren released a DNA test in an attempt to combat President Donald Trump’s many attacks on her alleged Native American ancestry. The test results showed that she has a Native American ancestor “in the range of 6–10 generations ago.”

But during a commencement address at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, Warren made clear that she does not consider herself a person of color.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.