(New York Post) She is her father’s daughter.

Dominique Sharpton, daughter of shakedown artist Al Sharpton, scored a $95,000 settlement from the city over a sprained ankle — even though she had posted snaps of herself on social media climbing a mountain in Bali and strutting around in high heels just seven months after the fall.

It took nearly four years, but de?Blasio administration lawyers finally threw in the towel in the case.