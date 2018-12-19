Amazon driver 'steals book about birth of Jesus'

(SALT LAKE TRIBUNE) — An Amazon delivery driver has bee charged with theft after he reportedly stole packages he was supposed to deliver — including a copy of the book “A Savior Is Born.”

According to court documents, North Salt Lake Police received a complaint on Dec. 13 from a resident who “said he saw the driver take the Amazon.com package that had been delivered to his doorstep and replace it with a much smaller package.” Officers located the vehicle, and the driver — Blake Robert Powell, 22 — who told them “he had a mix up and that he had misplaced some packages.” After receiving permission to search the vehicle, police found the missing item — an adjustable laptop stand — “unboxed … without the Amazon packaging,” and Powell “admitted … that he had stolen” it.