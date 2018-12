(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Associated Press has deleted a tweet about the death of former President George H.W. Bush that generated a wave of backlash for perceived bias.

In a tweet Sunday, the news outlet said the accompanying story had also been revised.

“We’ve deleted a tweet and revised a story on the death of President George H.W. Bush because the tweet and the opening of the story referenced his 1992 electoral defeat and omitted his WWII service,” AP said.