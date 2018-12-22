Archaeologists explore Roman ruins beneath world's 1st cathedral

(London Telegraph) Squeezing into claustrophobic tunnels on their stomachs, British archaeologists have mapped a hidden world of Roman ruins lying beneath the world’s first cathedral.

The British experts employed potholing techniques and laser instruments as they squirmed their way through shafts and chambers 30ft beneath the 17th century Basilica of St John Lateran in Rome.

The present-day basilica stands on the ruins of a 4th century AD basilica which was founded by the Emperor Constantine, who adopted Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire.

The basilica was in turn built on top of a huge barracks that housed a detachment of elite Roman imperial cavalry.