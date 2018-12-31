Armed man arrested on way to church to fulfill 'prophecy'

It seems that walking down a Texas street wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face mask and carrying loaded guns and extra ammo is going to get attention.

At least, it did over the weekend for a man in Seguin, Texas, an hour’s drive northeast of San Antonio, who was arrested when a woman noticed the unusual appearance and called officers, who were told man talked about going to a nearby church to fulfill a “prophecy.”

ABC reported Tony Albert, 33, was arrested on Sunday

“An SPD officer, who was off-duty at the time, was the first on the scene and observed an oddly dressed male wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition,” the police department said in a statement.

“During the investigation, officers revealed that 33 year old Tony Albert was allegedly en-route to unidentified church to fulfill what he called a prophecy.”

It appears that workers at a nearby restaurant, Las Mañanitas Mexican restaurant, had alerted police when Albert allegedly walked in and asked about the nearest church.

He faces charges of possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a gun, the records revealed.

ABC said, “Brianna Jimenez, a waitress at Las Mañanitas Mexican restaurant is Seguin, said she and her mother called to report Albert early Sunday morning when he walked in and asked them to drive him the nearest Baptist church.”

She reported that there is a church next door to the restaurant, but Albert allegedly told her, “I’ve been to that church many years ago. … Do you know where the other Baptist church is at?”

As Albert was walking away, Jimenez told KSAT, she noticed he was armed, and was holding his finger on the trigger.

Restaurant workers locked down their facility as Albert was reported to police.

Police didn’t name the witnesses, but expressed thanks and warned it “could have ended differently.”

The suspect was being held on $100,000 bond.