Australia expected to recognize West Jerusalem as capital of Israel

(DailyWire) The Australian government expects to announce that it recognizes West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Saturday, but it also will be dedicated to recognizing a future state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Back in June, then-foreign minister Julie Bishop said ““While I understand the sentiment behind this resolution, the Australian government will not be moving our embassy to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is a final status issue and we have maintained that position for decades and we are doing all we can do to ensure that any support we give to the Palestinian Authority is only used for purposes that we determine.”