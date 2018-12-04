Avenatti: Likely Dem candidates have 'no real chance of winning'

Michael Avenatti, who has been dubbed “the creepy porn lawyer” by Tucker Carlson of Fox News, announced Tuesday he will not run for president in 2020, despite concerns the Democratic Party won’t nominate a candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump.

“After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020,” Avenatti said.

“I do not make this decision lightly – I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run.”

As Avenatti withdrew his name from consideration, he noted his lack of confidence in Democrats nominating someone with a “real chance” of ousting the incumbent commander in chief.

“I remain concerned that the Democratic Party will move toward nominating an individual who might make an exceptional President but has no chance of actually beating Donald Trump,” he said.

“The party must immediately recognize that many of the likely candidates are not battletested and have no real chance of winning. We will not prevail in 2020 without a fighter. I remain hopeful the party finds one.”

Avenatti also noted he will remain the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels in connection with her lawsuit over a non-disclosure agreement handled by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

“I will continue to represent Stormy Daniels and others against Donald Trump and his cronies and will not rest until Trump is removed from office, and our republic and its values are restored,” Avenatti said.

Upon learning of Avenatti’s self-recusal from the 2020 race, Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens tweeted: “1 down, approximately 39 to go!” a reference to the 40 people who have expressed interest in a White House run.

Ahrens added: “For all his flaws, Avenatti has one thing right about 2020 Dems: ‘… the likely candidates are not battletested and have no real chance at winning.'”

