(THE HILL) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti says his chances of running a successful presidential bid in 2020 “have only gone up” following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence and public criticism from his highest-profile client, adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I think the field is shaping up to be even more advantageous for someone like me, not less,” Avenatti told Politico in an article published Sunday. “I think my chances have only gone up, not gone down.”

Avenatti elaborated in an email to The Hill, saying he is “still seriously considering” running for president.