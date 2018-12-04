B-word flies as Joy Behar, Meghan McCain fight

Talk-show hosts are noted for causing controversy. Not just talking about it, but causing it.

Now a war, more or less, has erupted because of the controversial anti-Trump diatribe by one of those talk-show hosts, Joy Behar, of “The View.”

In fact, there are reports that her clash with Meghan McCain continued long after the cameras had cut away to an ad.

The clash is on video, and reaches a heated peak about 5:30:

In the Daily Mail, a report revealed Whoopi Goldberg “was forced to cut to commercial break” because of the escalating on-air spat.

“Show insiders tell DailyMail.com that the exchange continued off air with Behar fuming, ‘If this s–t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more.'”

There have been many tributes to the late President George H.W. Bush since he died over the weekend, and the “View” apparently was supposed to be another.

But, the report said, “the conversation went south when Behar threw Trump’s name into the mix while commending Bush’s support for environmental issues.”

“I want to say one thing about him that was not picked up really, because as a candidate he said, ‘Those who think we’re powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect, are forgetting about the White House effect,’ then he signed into law the Clean Air Act amendment of 1990, one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever,” Behar said.

“This president,” the longtime Trump critic said, “that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and Obama did, and if I ever become a one-issue voter it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect…”

McCain interrupted: “Can we focus on the president, please. I don’t want to talk about Trump, we’re honoring a great president.”

Behar refused, with, “Excuse me a second, please. I want to talk about …”

But McCain took over the conversation again, with, “We’re honoring a great president who passed and I’m not interested in your one-issue voting.”

Behar responded, “I don’t care what you’re interested in. I’m talking!”

McCain didn’t “care what you’re interested in either.”

A source told the Mail off-camera Behar “threw her hands in the air, yelled ‘My God!’ and ‘Get this b—h under control.”

The Mail reported, “Following the live Monday show, neither woman spoke to each other and producers and network executives met with them individually in their dressing rooms. ‘This isn’t the last you’ve seen of these two coming to blows. You can trust and believe that,’ the source said.”