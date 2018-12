(FOX) — A woman has gone viral online for allegedly canceling her baby shower because her family and friends were unsupportive of her choice of baby name: Squire Sebastian Senator.

“Dear Members of the Squire Sebastian Senator Babyshower (sic),” a post on Facebook and shared on Reddit reads. “I have a really important announcement to make. It brings me pain to have to tell you this, but I am cancelling the event.”

The unidentified woman goes on to explain her decision, stating her friends have been spreading “rumors and lies.”