Barbie makers may sell same-sex wedding sets

(GMA) — An engaged couple on the search for a gift for their 8-year-old niece has inspired something much bigger.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio of Scottsdale, Arizona will be married in May of next year. Their two nieces will be flower girls. Natalie, one of the girls, was celebrating her birthday and they wanted to get her something special.

“Like any good Uncle — or #Guncle — would do,” Jacobi told “Good Morning America,” “I went out to look for a meaningful birthday present. She loves Barbies, playing with her dolls, etc, just like any other kid. In honor of our upcoming wedding, I wanted to give her something related to the wedding but also something she would enjoy.