Beirut prof wants U.S., Russia to cooperate on religion

A professor at a Beirut university is calling on the United States and Russia to cooperate on issues of religion in the Middle East because both are threatened by the terrorism that comes from the region.

The recent call came from Habib Malik, an associate professor of cultural studies at the Lebanese American University.

He is an author of works on Islam and the son of Charles Malik, the principle drafter of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.

He was speaking at a lecture series sponsored by Christian Solidarity International on the future of religious minorities in the Middle East.

He said a “joint coordinated action aimed at bolstering religious pluralism” would be an “effective strategy” to oppose the radicalism that supports terrorism.

And, he suggested, it could provide a common ground in relationships badly strained by the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

Malik’s lecture was at Boston College, where the historian highlighted the benefits of such a joint effort.

He explained the history of outside intervention in the Middle East and what it can teach about the existential threat faced by religious minorities in region today.

Malik pushed back against the belief, widely promoted in Middle Eastern politics and Western academic circles, that Western powers and other imperial actors are “primarily responsible” for the Middle East’s protracted crisis and the suffering of its non-Muslim minorities, CSI said.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.