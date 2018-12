(FOX13NEWS) — A pastor and his wife were left homeless after their house was robbed, and then burned to the ground. It is all happened while they were on Christmas vacation.

Oliver Bevins and his wife Sharon have lost nearly everything. Their clothes, furniture, appliances, electronics and family mementos were destroyed in the fire. To Oliver’s surprise, his Bible was mostly unscathed. The edges of the pages were mostly burnt.

Bevin said he’s just thankful no one was home when the house went up in flames.