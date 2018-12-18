In a surprise decision, a federal judge on Tuesday delayed sentencing for Michael Flynn after accusing the former national security adviser of treason then backtracking.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan offered the delay at the beginning of the hearing in Washington, D.C., but Flynn’s lawyers declined, Fox News reported. They changed their mind, however, after the judge said he couldn’t guarantee he would not sentence Flynn to jail time. Sullivan, at the time, was asking the lawyers questions about Flynn’s cooperation in a separate case centered on illegal lobbying with Turkey by Flynn’s associates.

A joint status hearing is scheduled for March 13. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has recommended no prison time for Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016 while a member of the Trump transition team. Flynn’s defenders claim he was set up, arguing the agents who interviewed him, including Peter Strzok, urged him to speak to them without a lawyer and never warned him that lying to the FBI was a crime.

Fired FBI Director James Comey recently admitted that it was not standard protocol to interview such an official without White House counsel. Comey said he thought the FBI could get “away with” it because it was the early days of the Trump administration.

At the White House press briefing Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders cited Comey to back it’s insistence that the the FBI “ambushed” Flynn.

Judge: ‘You sold your country out’

Early in the hearing, Sullivan scolded Flynn regarding his “very serious” false statement plea and asked prosecutors if the former Trump official could have been charged with treason.

The judge told Flynn “arguably, you sold your country out.”

Sullivan later, however, insisted he wasn’t suggesting Flynn committed treason, explaining he was “just curious.”

Prosecutors said that after “looking at the definition of treason, we have no reason to believe he committed treason.”

Flynn is cooperating with the prosecution, they said, regarding the separate charge of illegally lobbying for Turkey without properly registering under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Two Flynn associates were indicted this week, and prosecutors said Flynn also could have been indicted.

President Trump tweeted his support for Flynn prior to the hearing Tuesday.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn,” Trump wrote. “Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!”

Flynn was fired in February 2017, serving less than a month as national security adviser, after misleading Vice President Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Kislyak.