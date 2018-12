(Daily Mail) The leader of a South African political party has called for the killing of white women and children in a row over the taxi industry.

Andile Mngxitama, president of Black First Land First (BLF), was speaking at a rally on the weekend in Potchefstroom near Johannesburg when he made the violent comments.

He tells the cheering crowd: ‘For each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we will kill five white people.

‘For every one black person we will kill five white people.