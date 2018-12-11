'Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life' – $4.95 today only!

I was blinded by the devil, Born already ruined,

Stone-cold dead as I stepped out of the womb.

By His grace I have been touched, By His word I have been healed,

By His hand I’ve been delivered, By His spirit I’ve been sealed.

I’ve been saved by the blood of the lamb …

– Lyrics to “Saved” by Bob Dylan

Never before has a book like this one delved into the spiritual odyssey of cultural icon Bob Dylan – from his musical superstar status to his controversial embrace of Jesus to his enduring legacy as the composer of the “Tempest” album. And today only, WND readers can get a copy of Scott Marshall’s blockbuster “Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life” for only $4.95 – a huge $20 discount off the regular $24.99 price!

Based on years of research and original interviews, this book sorts through the myths and misunderstandings and reveals Dylan to be both traditional and radical in the way he expresses his spiritual quest for purpose and meaning. “Call Dylan whatever you want, but the name won’t stick,” says Foreword writer and filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who directed “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “The Day The Earth Stood Still” and “Doctor Strange.” “What does stick is his music, in part because his songs contain a deep, abiding spirituality that moves listeners like me more than the songs of any other artist.”

“Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life” bridges the gap between purpose and meaning in grand fashion. It offers readers an informative, entertaining and nuanced look into Bob Dylan’s spiritual odyssey. Today, there is not a Dylan book in existence that exclusively focuses on his spiritual odyssey through years of research and original interviews. An exclusive, in-depth interview with Carol Dennis, Dylan’s former wife, provides an absolutely unique feature to the book. Until now, Dennis has never publicly spoken at length about her former husband.

“I’ve had a God-given sense of destiny,” said Dylan in 2001. “This is what I was put on earth to do.”

“Scott Marshall, in his book ‘Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life,’ reflects on the spiritual expressions of one of our country’s greatest artists, and there is no shortage of material from which to learn.” – President Jimmy Carter

“Bob has always been rock and roll’s poet laureate. A lyricist confesses a lot – we’re sort of our own psychotherapists – and “Gotta Serve Somebody” is as close to a modern-day hymn as anything I can think of. Bob’s spirit is captured effectively in ‘Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life.’ If you can’t trust Bob Dylan, who can you trust?” – Alice Cooper

“Bob Dylan has been an inspiration to me throughout my career and I’ve been deeply affected by his spiritual journey. Rock and roll is at its best when it asks the important questions, as Bob has always done in his work, and there is no more important question than the question of God. ‘Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life’ provides the final answer to those who doubt or minimize Bob’s spiritual commitment. His faith remains solid. He is the prophet of our generation and we ignore his warnings about a slow train coming at our own peril.” – Gary Cherone, lead singer, Extreme, Van Halen

“Bob Dylan is a Jew and a Christian and a steadfast contrarian. Scott Marshall provides a balanced, comprehensive account of the Nobel Prize winner’s spiritual life – a mysterious journey of Biblical proportions.” – Don Lattin, longtime religion writer at the San Francisco Chronicle

“A number of Bob Dylan’s songs – “Blowin’ In the Wind,” “I Shall Be Released,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” among others – have always struck me as modern hymns. Discerning a consistent theme of monotheism in Dylan’s vast and divergent canon of works reflects the extraordinary passion that his spiritual biographer, Scott Marshall, brings to his subject. For nearly two decades, Marshall has been studying and writing about Dylan’s religious views and spiritual odyssey; the result is this book, the Bible on Dylan’s religiosity and a seminal contribution to the literature on this towering cultural – and yes, spiritual – figure of our time.” – James Rosen, Fox News chief Washington correspondent

