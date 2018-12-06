Boulder residents have days to comply with order to 'certify' rifles

(BizPacReview) Residents of Boulder, Colorado who refuse to comply with a state order to “certify” their so-called assault rifles this month could face fines, jail and confiscation of their firearms.

Following through on an “assault weapons” ban passed in May, the Boulder city council is requiring residents who already owned prohibited rifles, pistols, and shotguns to certify them with the police by December 27 or face repercussions, according to the Denver Post.

The sale or possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks was banned earlier this year and weapons already owned by Boulder residents were grandfathered in, allowing until the end of the year for a certificate to be obtained.