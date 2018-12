(DAILY MAIL) — A basketball-obsessed boy is now wheelchair bound and unable to verbally communicate after he was struck down by a brain damaging illness triggered by the FLU.

But despite the horrific illness the Steph Curry-obsessed four-year-old is making a remarkable bounce back.

Andre Carson, of Fresno, California, spent eleven days on life support after he contracted the H1N1 flu virus last year, which triggered acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE).