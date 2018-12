(GREELEY TRIBUNE) — Dane Best, 9, took tough questions from members of the Severance Town Board on Monday night when he presented a list of reasons why they should repeal a ban on snowball fights.

“Can we amend this ordinance to say that if you’re over 60, no one can throw a snowball at you?” asked Trustee Dennis “Zeke” Kane.

Trustee Michelle Duda posed this question: “If we do enact snowball fighting, have you talked to your fellow students about safety issues?”