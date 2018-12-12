Boy dumps last name 'Trump' after fierce bullying

Amid fierce and relentless bullying by classmates, an 11-year-old Delaware boy named Joshua Trump will go by a different name at school.

The boy’s mother, Megan Trump, told WPVI-TV in Wilmington that classmates in the Brandywine School District “curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid.”

Bobby Berto, Joshua’s father, explained “he was getting ridiculed and bullied for the fact that his last name was Trump.”

The parents say the bullying began when Donald Trump, who is not related, began running for the presidency in 2016.

Berto said he pulled his son out of the public elementary school and homeschooled him for a year.

He thought the bullying would stop when Joshua moved to middle school this year, but he was wrong.

The principal of Talley Middle School, Mark Mayer, acknowledged the problem in an interview with WPVI. Mayer said teachers “do their very best to try not to say his last name” and noted five students have been disciplined.

Megan Trump said her son “hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time, and he doesn’t want to live feeling like that anymore, and as a parent that’s scary.”

After a meeting Tuesday morning, Mayer and the family agreed to change Joshua’s last name to his father’s name in their system.

Teacher hated Trump ‘with a burning passion’

EAGnews, a non-profit promoting education reform, noted Trump-supporting students were ridiculed by a biology teacher at McNeil High School in Round Rock, Texas in August.

One parent told KHOU-TV in Houston the teacher told a class of high school seniors, “By the way, I hate Donald Trump with a burning passion and his is a complete douchebag.”

The woman said the teacher called her son and his friends a “bunch of Trumpies.”

“Then she continued to call my son ‘Trumpy’ as opposed to his name.”

After parents filed a formal complaint, the Round Rock school district placed the teacher on leave and launched an investigation. The teacher eventually was reassigned to administrative duties.