Boycott-hit Chick-fil-A flying high in fast-food rankings

Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant with the famed crew of cattle carrying the message “Eat Mor Chikin,” recently was banned from Rider University’s campus because of the stance of its owners in support of traditional marriage.

There, school officials admitted they were biased against the company over its “perceived” position regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

For the same reason, it’s faced a boycott in Toronto.

And city officials in Pittsburgh tried to rid their town of the restaurant. The “New Yorker” said it did not want another such facility in its city.

There’s a web page called, “These are the Best Reasons to Hate Chick-fil-A,” and there’s even a “Boycott Chick-fil-A” page on Facebook, which of course isn’t hate speech because it opposes a Christian perspective.

But social media was alight on Tuesday with word that, according to a report in the New York Post, the company was “on track to become No. 3 fast-food chain in the U.S.”

“Boycotts WORK (just not the way they WANT them to): Awesome news about Chick-fil-A triggers Lefties and it’s DELICIOUS,” said a commentary at Twitchy.

The Post quoted Kalinowski Equity Research in reporting the chicken-sandwich franchise is poised to become No. 3 by next year in sales, replacing Subway.

“Chick-fil-A would leapfrog past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the No. 4, 5 and 6 chains respectively, according to the firm,” the report said.

Its stores grew nearly 8 percent to more than 2,100 and its sales? Up as much as 15 percent to $10 billion. That’s on top of 14.2 percent growth last year.

On the Twitchy page was one from DJ, “And they only compete 6 days a week. That’s impressive!”

The contributor was pointing out the fact that the corporate ownership closes the restaurants every Sunday, so that employees can be with their families or attend the church of their choice.

“That’s an EXCELLENT point,” added Twitchy. “They are doing in six days what other chains can’t do in seven.”

“A big thanks to Libs who tried to boycott,” added K. Jo.

The liberal hate for the chain developed a few years ago when it was revealed that the family that owns it for years has given donations to organizations opposing same-sex marriage.

Small protests became big, and the Muppets got involved – on the side against the company of course.

Then Dan Cathy, whose father, S. Truett Cathy, began the company, said in an interview he supports the “biblical definition of the family unit.”

He later said in a radio interview, “As it relates to society in general, I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.'”

The statements of hate against the company have just kept coming.

The Huffington Post recently carried the statement, “If you really love LGBTQ people, you just can’t keep eating Chick-fil-A.”

There were demonstrators when the chain opened in Boston.

Those hating the company have incorporated their opposition into documentaries. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is on board with the anti-Christian campiagn, and at Rider?

School officials there nixed the idea of bringing the restaurant onto campus even though students, in a poll, asked specifically for that.

William Sullivan wrote at the American Thinking just weeks ago explained the phenomenon simply: People like the food more than they hate the religious statement.

He pointed out that a 2012 boycott attempt generated a “record-setting day” for Chick-fil-A.

Then later de Blasio got in the act and the public’s response was such that the chain opened five new stores in New York.

In 2016 it was named “America’s best fast-food restaurant for the second year in a row.”

The Huffington Post’s negative position was the latest.

Sullivan wrote, “This was all so juicy for us because we recognized it as the left’s effort to control the political narrative and the American people. The public smear campaign against Chick-fil-A can be described only as the left’s complete and utter failure to do so, and Chick-fil-A is enjoying ‘staggering growth’ in the fast food marketplace.”

Online, Mama P. wrote, “I drive 30 minutes to get mine, and there’s a McDonald’s two minutes away.”

Mike Halter added, “Im doing my darnedest to get them to No. 1.”