(Fox News) Bre Payton, a conservative writer at The Federalist and frequent guest on television news outlets including Fox News Channel, died Friday after a sudden illness, according to her employer. She was 26.

Those who knew and worked with Payton at the Federalist website expressed shock Friday over her death. She had been on television just days earlier.

“Bre has passed,” publisher Ben Domenech tweeted. “We are devastated. Last we saw her, she was her funny, smart, vivacious self. Now lost to us so suddenly.”