California organizers cancel Women's March for being too white

(Washington Examiner) Organizers planning a local California Women’s March for January have pulled the plug on the event because attendees would have been “overwhelmingly white.”

Humboldt County organizers were considering hosting a rally in Eureka, Calif., on Jan. 19 to commemorate the third anniversary of the original Women’s March in Washington, D.C., held the day after President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. But they decided to can the event because of fears it would be perceived as being noninclusive.

“The local organizers are continuing to meet and discuss how to broaden representation in the organizing committee to create an event that represents and supports peoples who live here in Humboldt. Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” the group said Friday in a statement.