(KNSD) A man who served as a head pastor at several Southern California churches faces child molestation charges, police said Friday.

John Rodgers McFarland, 66, was arrested on Dec. 18 in Fullerton, Calif. for an incident that allegedly occurred while he was visiting relatives in Escondido.

He’s accused of two felony charges of lewd act upon a child that occurred between July 26, 2012 and July 23, 2013, according to a criminal complaint provided by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. The child is identified in the complaint as a girl under the age of 14.