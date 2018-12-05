Caravan supporters detached from reality

For many citizens entering the U.S. legally to acquire citizenship, the Statue of Liberty has special meaning. Engraved upon a plaque inside Lady Liberty’s pedestal is a poem reading in part: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. …” Based on critics’ hysterics supporting the illegal-immigrant caravans being rejected at our borders, a line needs to be added to Lady Liberty’s plaque: “… but please, please, leave your stupid behind – we are already over quota.”

Are our liberal politicians, educators and media pundits so detached from reality they fail to understand the dangers mass illegal immigration pose? While shouting “let them in,” they fail to grasp the repercussions of doing so.

Long before the first caravan approached the U.S. border, CNN’s Jim Acosta lectured President Donald Trump at a Nov. 7 White House press conference, claiming the approaching caravans were not an “invasion” as he described. Acosta instead proffered, “It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.” Not unlike a naive land-lubber unaware a small wave in deep water can hide a destructive tsunami headed toward shore where it will release its full destructive power in shallow waters, Acosta ignorantly suggested an army of innocent illegals at our border would not transition into an invading force. A few weeks later, we saw otherwise.

Meanwhile, harebrained politicians ridiculously call to wave the caravans through, joined by an Ivy League professor unfazed by reality.

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., challenged Trump’s efforts denying these immigrants access, claiming “That’s not the law. They should be allowed to come in, seek asylum.” Outrageously, he added he would not consider changing the law, even disagreeing with Trump’s effort to have migrants wait in Mexico until their applications were approved.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., naively condemning Trump for “creating the crisis,” boasted she helped five asylum seekers cross into the United States.

Meanwhile, possibly suffering terminal foot-in-mouth disease, newly elected democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ludicrously compares migrants to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.

As tear gas is used at our borders to disperse crowds of mostly (65 percent) young males (many using unrelated children in hopes of gaining entry) rushing the Border Patrol (BP) and throwing rocks, some lawmakers, like Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, foolishly query whether that violates the Chemical Weapons Conventions, and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., even called for U.N. inspectors to investigate the “atrocity” of gassing “women and children.”

Established anti-Trumper Princeton University professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor proclaims, “No human is illegal. Open the border. Let them all in.”

Interestingly, previous oft-conducted gas use at the border to stem invasions during President Barack Obama’s tenure generated zero concerns from these same critics.

CNN also has endeavored to take the sharp edges off of the caravans, suggesting immigrants were non-violent when, in fact, other footage clearly shows they are. Rocks were thrown at BP agents by migrants, making no attempt to form into organized lines of asylum seekers taking numbers to apply, as envisioned by Acosta and his cohorts. This is because asylum was never their intended purpose – something they considered a “waste of time.” The liberal media also run videos misrepresenting the high concentration of single males by only showing clips with women and children.

Immigrants joining the caravans were assured easy access to America to ply their trades, whether criminal or not. They rejected the opportunity to apply for asylum inside Mexico. Most Mexicans are now turning against the migrants failing to abide by Mexico’s laws or to appreciate what assistance they are given. It is motivating Mexicans to seek tougher immigration laws from their legislators.

Short-sighted pro-caravan activists fail to grasp the big picture. The current numbers of homeless in the U.S., reported (January 2018) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is approximately 554,000, of which 193,000 live on the streets. That number may well be low as new data compiled for New York City alone indicates 254,866 homeless New Yorkers at some point over the past year. San Francisco, California, has made national headlines for being unable to keep its sidewalks clean of human waste due to the enormous number of homeless – some so for as long as a decade.

Thus, at a time we cannot even take care of our own homeless and the related sanitation issues, liberals offer no realistic solutions for how we would do so while increasing these ranks by thousands. Raising already hefty taxes could well lead to the kind of civil unrest France now experiences.

A recent report indicates 63 percent of all non-citizen households are subsidized by U.S. taxpayers, already straining social services programs aimed at helping actual citizens.

Nor is any consideration given to communicable diseases illegal immigrants carry with them. At least a third of the caravan is being treated in Mexico for various diseases including HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, tuberculosis and chickenpox, plus skin infections and lice.

Additionally, do these critics believe letting these caravans in will end them? It will only encourage others to follow.

And what about the criminal element, such as MS-13, hiding within the caravans, including terrorists? Some gang members have been caught, but, obviously, migrants’ overwhelming numbers will allow some criminals and terrorists to get through. A new report cited by the Washington Examiner claims terrorists from the Middle East have also infiltrated the caravans.

Joining the pro-caravan chorus is CNN’s Chris Cuomo, suggesting it is a Christian’s Christmas duty to open the borders. He pontificated, “[It’s] no small irony that Christians are getting ready to celebrate the story of Christmas, which is the exact story that we are trying to block out here [with this caravan issue]. The poor and unwanted who wound up bringing the Savior into this world in a stable, rejected. Just as we’re doing now. This is who we are now, and it must be exposed.” Cuomo misses an important point: Those in the stable, welcoming the Savior into this world, were there legally.

In the game of chess, chessmasters visualize many moves in advance. Sadly, pro-caravan supporters have difficulty visualizing even one.