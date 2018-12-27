Cheney biopic 'Vice' ripped as 'bad-faith attack' on audience

(Fox News) The unauthorized Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” was slammed in a scathing review that accuses the filmmaker of a “rancid,” “bad-faith attack on the film’s assumed audience.”

Slate senior editor Sam Adams eviscerated “Vice” director Adam McKay in a review headlined, “Vice’s Post-Credits Scene Makes an Already Bad Movie Truly Atrocious.” McKay – who has bashed Cheney while promoting “Vice” – added a post-credit scene featuring a focus group bickering about the accuracy of the polarizing, politically charged film.

“It’s not often that a few seconds of footage has the power to retroactively poison an entire film,” Adams wrote before describing the scene.