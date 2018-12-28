Chick-fil-A is fast-food chain of the year

(Business Insider) It is a little bit scary how well Chick-fil-A did in 2018.

The chicken chain is set to become the third-largest restaurant by sales by the end of this year, according to Kalinowski Equity Research. Doing so would mean catapulting up from No. 7, past competitors like Taco Bell, Subway, and Wendy’s.

To do so, Chick-fil-A’s system sales would need to grow the 12-15% that analyst Mark Kalinowski has predicted. That’s a massive figure, as most fast-food competitors would be thrilled to hit 8% growth in a year. Domino’s is the only chain that is even close, estimated to grow sales roughly 12% in 2018.