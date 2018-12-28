China allows 1st-ever U.S. rice imports

(Washingon Examiner) China announced Friday that it would allow rice imports from the U.S. for the first time in its history, an apparent gesture meant to cool trade tensions with the Trump administration as the two countries prepare for broader trade talks early next year.

Beijing said on its customs authority’s website Friday that imports of brown rice, polished rice, and crushed rice from the U.S. are now allowed, provided they meet China’s inspection standards and are approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as well. It did not indicate how much rice it was willing to buy, however.

China currently imports rice from other Asian countries, having opened its agricultural market when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Its regulations, however, effectively banned imports from the U.S.