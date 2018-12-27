China asks women to 'have children for the country'

(Newsweek) China, the world’s most populous country, is asking couples to have more children after ending its one-child policy three years ago—but to little avail.

Following decades of trying to control population growth, the East Asian country is now instilling in women and their partners to “have children for the country.” But the new government slogans have drawn criticism among social media users who call the measure “intrusive and insensitive,” according to a report by the BBC.

For years, China has enjoyed a buoyant economy thanks to a booming population, which in turn has created an active workforce. But in order for the world’s second-largest economy to maintain its steady growth and support its aging population, the government has encouraged couples to have a second child by providing cash incentives or tax breaks ever since it removed the one-child policy in 2015, BBC reported. Beijing is discussing whether it will extend maternity leave and remove limits on the number of children a family can have.