Christian called before 'tribunal' over flyers about transgender candidate

In a case that Americans could take as a warning, a Canadian man is on trial for making truthful statements about a political candidate’s transgender activism.

Bill Whatcott, the Canadian director of the non-profit, pro-family group Mass Resistance, distributed flyers during a recent political campaign revealing that candidate for parliament Ronan Oger is a biological male transgender seeking office under the name Morgane Oger.

Until five years ago, Oger had a wife and two children, and of late has been the vice-president of British Columbia’s far-left New Democratic Party.

Oger’s candidacy failed, and he brought charges against Whatcott, who was ordered to appear before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal on Oger’s claims of “hate speech.”

The charges include “discrimination, hatred, contempt.”

Whatcott described Oger as extreme, with a public record of advocacy for “the removal of children from homes where the parents disagree with their children being indoctrinated to embrace the LGBT agenda.”

Quoting the Bible, Whatcott insisted “there are only two genders, male and female and they are God given and unchangeable.”

“Ronan may have government ID that refers to him by the French female name ‘Morgane’ and the media, NDP, and everyone in the riding might try to pretend Ronan is a woman. But the truth is Ronan’s DNA will always be male, he will never have a uterus, and no amount of cosmetic surgery, fake hormones, or media propaganda is going to be able to change these facts.”

Besides the physical consequences of altering once’s body, Whatcott explained, “there are spiritual consequences.”

“Those who promote falsehoods like the NDP and BC’s major media and say it is ok to indulge in homosexuality or embrace a transvestite lifestyle do so to their eternal peril. Liars and the sexually immoral will not inherit the Kingdom of Heaven, nor will cowards. The truth is many BC residents know that promoting homosexuality and transvestitism is wrong, but are too cowardly or morally corrupt to speak up and defend what is true.”

Mass Resistance said it’s “breathtaking how totalitarian and vicious Canada has become against religious and pro-family beliefs.”

“Its government has completely embraced the radical LGBT ideological agenda.”

The case is important because “Canada may be where the United States and other Western countries are headed.”

Canada “has institutionalized in its legal code the radical LGBT ideology that defies science and logic, and enforces it aggressively starting in their elementary schools and throughout all society.”

Mass Resistance said Canada “has gone from simply ‘prohibited’ speech to compelled speech in a way that is beyond Orwellian.”

“For example, the tribunal instructed the participants to call a man ‘she’ and use a woman’s title (‘Ms. Oger’) or be subject to fines.”

In the United States, it’s about to get much worse, Mass Resistance said.

“The so-called Equality Act is pending in Congress. It would federalize the severe sexual-orientation and gender-identity laws. These laws are also continuing to get passed in states and locales. They are the starting point for further tyranny.”

The U.S. equivalent of Canadian provincial human rights tribunal is the state civil rights commission. Colorado’s prosecuted Christian baker Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop for refusing to promote same-sex weddings and transgender celebrations.

“Little children are being confused and drawn into unhealthy behaviors and ‘lifestyles,'” Mass Resistance said. “Transgender self-identifying students are creating chaos all over the country, demanding access to opposite-sex restrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams. Any criticism of such curriculum would be illegal discrimination if we follow Canada’s lead, and these programs would become forever embedded in our schools.”

Mass Resistance’s Amy Contrada, who traveled to B.C. to report on the proceedings, noted that the tribunal refused to accept testimony from a psychiatrist planning to speak on Whatcott’s behalf.

Whatcott said: “What this is all about is the fix is in. They sort of want to have the air of legalese, they want to have the air of due process. But really, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal doesn’t want justice. They want to look like they’re administering impartial justice, but it’s very clear that Devny Cousineau (one of the judges) and the other lady, (Diana) Juricevic, and Norman (Trerise) – they really are hand-picked leftists and they aren’t interested in the truth in this matter.”

Mass Resistance said that typically such tribunals in Canada take six months to release an opinion, but Whatcott could face “fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and possible eventual jail time.”