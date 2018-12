(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Christian organizations do not need to comply with Obamacare’s birth control mandate, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Philip Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado ordered that the federal government cannot enforce the provision, which obligates employers to pay for health insurance for their workers that covers all forms of contraception without a copay.

Brimmer, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, determined that the rule violated rights established by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.