Christians in jeopardy: Who cares?

It’s Christmas. Lots of people suddenly “get religion” at this time of year, especially those who were brought up with faith but lost it over the years.

But essentially, Christmas IS a religious holiday. In the Christian world, Christmas celebrates the birth of the Christ child – the birth of the man Jesus, who is the Son of God, and is God.

Whether or not a person is a believer, most get involved in what has become the massive commercialization of the holiday – it IS, after all, a national holiday in this country. And we love to spend money!

Stores begin their display of Christmas items even before Thanksgiving; and as THE day draws closer, it becomes all encompassing. Even the people who staunchly refuse to say “Merry Christmas” support the holiday with their “Happy Holiday” greeting and continue to spend, spend, spend!

For Catholics, the pope in Rome is the leader who speaks for the church. Especially at this time of year, he speaks to encourage faithfulness among his flock.

Pope Francis is, to put it mildly, outspoken on many issues, some of which have raised eyebrows as to his intent. He has been especially outspoken on the issue of refugees and illegal immigration. From a review of his comments, it seems to boil down to the fact that Pope Frances believes all people have the right to migrate, that migrants should be welcomed wherever they appear on any landscape, and the use of walls to keep people out is bad.

Unfortunately, his comments in this area have garnered much anger among Catholics and non-Catholics alike. The first, and easiest response, is that the Vatican is surrounded by massive walls, so doesn’t that make the pope a hypocrite?

Not surprisingly, he doesn’t respond.

In fact, his many homilies about refugees have also garnered criticism; but there has never really been a specific response, even when the events surrounding Christ’s birth are said to be comparable to illegals entering Europe today.

Another area where he had garnered questioning is his support of Islam as a religion of peace.

The pope has never spoken out with moral strength against the ongoing violence against Christians by Islamic militants. He says nothing.

A current issue where the pope is doing nothing to help is the case of Aasiya Noreen “Asia” Bibi. She is a Catholic mother of five children who faced charges of blasphemy in Pakistan. She fought the charges for years and the case finally went to the Supreme Court in that country where she was acquitted in October, but not before she spent eight years in jail.

No sooner had the verdict been announced then Islamic fundamentalists across that country protested and demanded her death, because they said she had blasphemed the Prophet Mohammad.

She and her family are in hiding, fearing for their lives. Appeals to other countries for asylum have fallen on deaf ears, including the Vatican.

What had happened?

Apparently, Bibi was getting water from a well in 2009. A nearby Muslim woman declared that the water and the vessels used were now “unclean.” Remember, Bibi is Christian.

Other Muslim women gathered around Bibi, shouting at her. Arguments ensued with demands that Bibi convert. It’s reported by church militants that Bibi was so angered, she shouted back, “What did your Prophet Mohammed ever do to save mankind?”

That apparently sealed her fate with the mobs – she was hounded, chased, spat upon and beaten until finally the local police came on the scene and arrested her.

A year later, she was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam. Since then, she has battled the charges in court – leading finally to being acquitted this year.

But the Islamic mobs are still after her, demanding her death by hanging or any other way. Why countries like Canada, Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom have done nothing to help is almost inexplicable – except perhaps, they are afraid of Islamic retribution. In fact, UK Prime Minister Theresa May allegedly rejected Bibi’s application, claiming it could stoke tensions within the Muslim community.

Oh.

To me, the most appalling refusal to help comes from the Vatican and Pope Frances – who has said nothing directly, allowing the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to do the talking. He says there is no diplomatic activity, that the Vatican is not working to arrange an asylum for Bibi and her family, and that “it’s an issue inside Pakistan. I hope it can be resolved in the best way.”

What a weasel.

This from a man who, just weeks ago, spoke at a conference in Morocco, arguing “It is essential to adopt an inclusive approach in addressing migrants needs.”

That’s the same song Pope Francis echoes when he speaks in favor of migrant rights; but in the case of a Catholic woman, found not guilty of Islamic blasphemy after being in jail for eight years, and now is in hiding with her five children and husband because mobs want her dead, we hear … crickets.

Should – could – the Vatican, under the auspices of the pope offer her asylum and safety?

Why do we hear nothing?

Do you think it has anything to do with the fact that Francis is planning to visit Abu Dhabi in February and Morocco in March, ostensibly to promote cooperation among peoples? I guess he doesn’t want to stoke tensions.

What would Jesus say?

Why do we know but Pope Frances doesn’t?

If Bibi is killed, her blood will be on a certain person’s hands.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.