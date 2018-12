(BREITBART) — Sports Illustrated dove straight into controversial political waters this week, by tapping Christine Blasey Ford to introduce its 2018 Inspiration of the Year Award.

The magazine awarded its 2018 honor to Rachael Denhollander, a gymnast who became the first woman to step forward to accuse USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

Curiously, the magazine chose Christine Blasey Ford to deliver the news of its choice of Denhollander — a proven victim of assault — for its 2018 Inspiration of the Year honoree.