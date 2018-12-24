Christmas angels: What sex were they?

(Washington Times) — For the past few years, my wife and I have had a friendly dispute over how to top our Christmas tree.

She wants an angel, and I prefer a simple star. Traditionally, an evergreen is not a Christmas tree unless crowned by one or the other.

The ultimate compromise would be a topper she saw years ago consisting of an angel carrying a star. She’s looked high and low but not found one she likes enough to buy.

Meanwhile, our tree sports an old, hammered tin star like you might see in Williamsburg. I have long argued that the star is more biblical because virtually all the angel toppers you see are female. There are no female angels mentioned in Scripture. In fact, there are no cupids, either, like the cuddly babies with little wings.