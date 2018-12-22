Cities abandon scheme to treat homeowners like ATM

A California law firm’s practice of serving as a prosecutor for cities in their zoning and code disputes and then billing residents for sometimes tens of thousands of dollars already has been ruled illegal by the state legislature.

And now the cities who participated are starting to give up, reaching settlements to return the fees to residents.

The Institute for Justice said the city of Indio, California, has agreed to a settlement in which the prosecution fees will be returned.

The city also agreed not to oppose the institute in its efforts to have residents’ underlying municipal code convictions vacated in court.

WND reported in February the dispute over the deals between the private law firm Silver & Wright and several California cities to prosecute code violations.

The law firm, in addition to forcing defendants to pay fines for such things as allowing a chicken in a backyard ($225), billed the defendants for every second of time the lawyers spent prosecuting them.

For the chicken case, it was about $6,000.

The Institute for Justice filed a lawsuit because California courts “have made it clear that it is illegal for prosecutors to have a direct financial stake in the cases they bring.”

In the prosecutions handled by the law firm, which contracted with the city of Indio, members of the firm cashed in directly when they took a case to court. And they cashed in again if the defendant protested or appealed.

“No one should have a warrant out for their arrest and be forced to pay $6,000 to resolve a simple dispute about a few backyard chickens,” said Jeffrey Redfern, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, which represented Ramona Morales in the dispute with Indio.

Morales was charged for allowing her tenants to have a few chickens.

“This could have been resolved with a simple phone call, but it wasn’t, in part, because Silver & Wright’s business model creates a perverse financial incentive to prosecute cases like Morales’ in criminal court, rather than treat homeowners with goodwill,” Redfern contended.

Morales, IJ explained, has worked for most of her life cleaning houses and selling Avon makeup in California’s Coachella Valley. In 2015, after receiving a pair of confusing warnings, Morales received a $75 citation in the mail from Indio. It said that a city inspector noticed a chicken in the backyard of a home she rents out.

Silver & Wright, under contract, immediately went to criminal court, which meant that police issued a warrant for her arrest.

She told the court her tenants were confused about the legality of raising chickens in Indio and ultimately agreed to pay the nominal fine.

Then, Silver & Wright demanded $3,030 in fees for the private lawyers. She appealed and they billed her an additional $2,528.

After the dispute developed, IJ said, the California legislature almost unanimously passed AB 2495, which “prohibits cities from charging residents for prosecution fees in criminal code enforcement cases.”

“It should not have taken a class action lawsuit to expose the injustice of the cities’ and Silver & Wright’s scheme to charge homeowners outrageously high fees for minor housing code violations,” said Redfern.

“But it did. Thankfully, immediately after we filed suit, Indio recognized that these prosecution fees were the wrong way to enforce the law and obtain compliance. They swiftly put an end to the ‘cost recovery’ practices promoted by Silver & Wright. And now, with this settlement, they have also agreed to reimburse anyone caught up in this scheme. We appreciate Indio re-examining its policy early in the litigation to resolve this issue.”

The city of Coachella, California, however, hasn’t agreed to settle, and the lawsuit will continue, IJ said.

“Even though the practice is now outlawed going forward, IJ’s lawsuit against Coachella will proceed until the city agrees, or a judge orders, that the city reimburse those fees it already imposed against the plaintiffs and other residents,” said IJ.

The dispute dates back to 2014, when “Silver & Wright began to approach cities with an offer that seemed almost too good to be true: ‘cost neutral or even revenue producing’ housing code prosecution services, as its promotional material stated.”

“But Silver & Wright’s scheme was too good to be true, as it required that the cities amend their code to allow Silver & Wright to collect attorney’s fees for anyone who pleaded, or was found, guilty. That led to Silver & Wright billing residents thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars for mundane code enforcement matters that could have otherwise been resolved with a simple phone call, or, at worst, a simple ticket without drawing up criminal charges. It also led to their city clients, such as Indio, becoming entangled in unexpected litigation because of their actions toward city residents,” IJ said.

WND reported earlier that the scheme was set up to make a profit.

Property owners who agreed to plead guilty and pay a fine were billed by Silver & Wright for the prosecution. If the owner fought it, he was billed by Silver & Wright for the prosecution.

But the arrangement created a “perverse” profit incentive for the prosecutors, who personally benefit from the defendants, IJ said.

“As we’ve seen in so many other areas of law, perverse financial incentives have no place in the justice system,” said IJ Attorney Josh House. “Government prosecutors have a duty to seek justice, not maximize earnings or generate revenue for a city. In Indio, and across California, Silver & Wright is treating homeowners like ATMs. The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that prosecutors cannot have a personal financial stake in the cases they bring. We’re confident the California courts will see this for what it is: an illegal attempt to turn a profit off of the criminal justice system.”